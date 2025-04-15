Alleged defilement: Prosecution counsel’s absence stalls trial of trader

The absence of the prosecution counsel, Hafsat Ibrahim, on Tuesday stalled the trial of a trader, Mohammed Sani, charged with defilement. .

The National Agency for Prohibition and Trafficking in Persons

By Joy Kaka



The National Agency for Prohibition and Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) charged Sani with two counts of defilement .

The defence counsel, Mr Ibrahim Jibril, told the court that it was the fourth time the matter was adjourned at the instance of the prosecution.

“In the interest of justice we would be seeking for a date,” Jibril said.

Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya, adjourned the matter until June 24 and ordered for the prosecution counsel to be notified of the new date.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the prosecution alleged that the defendant defiled a 13-year-old girl at Apo resettlement, Abuja, sometime in 2022.

She added that the defendant made the girl engage in the sexual act to the detriment of her physical and psychological wellbeing.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sections 1(1), (2) and 5(1) of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act, 2015.

The defendant, however pleaded not guilty.(NAN)