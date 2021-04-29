Alleged defilement: Police debunk rumours to release Baba Ijesha

The Police Command in Lagos State has debunked the rumours that there were to release Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha, who was arrested for alleged defilement.

The News Agency of Nigeria () gathered that Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, comedian Princess and others had stormed the SCID, Panti, to protest alleged to release Baba Ijesha by the police.

The Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO) in Lagos, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, told that there were no to release the suspect as wrongly perceived.

He added Commissioner Police in Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, had ordered the detention of the suspect pending the receipt of legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPPs).

“The CP had already said suspect would remain in police custody and would not be . His case file has been sent to the DPP for advice. After the DPP’s advice, we will know what to do.” he said.

reports 48-year-old Olarenwaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, was arrested April 22 for allegedly defiling a minor.

CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi had said in a statement that preliminary findings revealed that the suspect started assaulting the victim sexually since she was seven years’ old.

There was an uproar a that a directive had been given for the release of the Nollywood acto from custody.

The was that the suspect could be as he could not be detained indefinitely due to the ongoing strike by members of the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) .

A of the suspect confessing to the crime and begging for forgiveness had, however, gone viral the rumour that investigation revealed that Baba Ijesha did not defile the victim. (NAN)

