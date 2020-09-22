Alleged defilement: Court admits man to N500,000 bail

Share the news













A High Court in Ibadan on Tuesday admitted a 43-year-old father, Ajibotaallah Sulaiman, who allegedly defiled his 13,-year-old daughter, to bail in the sum of N500,000. Justice Mashud Abas, granted bail to the defendant, after hearing the application for bail filed by the defendant’s counsel, Mr Ademola Ogungbemi. The state prosecuting counsel, Mrs Sandra Tela, did not oppose the bail application. Abas ordered the defendant to produce two sureties in like sum.

He ordered that one of the sureties must have a landed property and must swear to an affidavit of means. The judge adjourned the case until Oct.21 for hearing. Earlier, the defendant informed the court that his daughter lied against him. ”Some member of my community in Atipe, Oke-Ofa, where the incident happened colluded to implicate me. ‘My daughter did not confess that I defiled her and she is not aware of all the accusations. I have been in a correctional centre for a one year and two months,” he said.

The mother of the victim, who was also in court informed the court that her husband did not defile her daughter. The prosecutor had informed the court that the incident happened on Aug. 11, 2019 at about 10 a.m. in Atlpe Ok-Ofa, area in Ibadan. The offence, the prosecution said, contravened the provisions of Section 315 of the criminal Code Vol.II of the Oyio State. (NAN)

Related