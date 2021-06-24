Alleged defilement: 2 SANs enter appearance for Baba Ijesha in court

 Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka alias Baba Ijesha beefed up defence in trial over allegations of child molestation by hiring two Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) to represent him during proceedings at an Ikeja Offences Court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the two SANs who announced their appearance before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo during Thursday’s proceedings are; Mr Dada Awosika (SAN)
and Mr Babatunde Ogala (SAN).

The senior lawyers announced appearance with a team of six junior counsel to represent Baba Ijesha in defence.

The Lagos State of Public Prosecution (DPP), Mrs Olayinka Adeyemi, led the prosecution for the state.

The DPP was accompanied by four state prosecutors.

Comedian Ms Damilola Adekoya alias Princess whom Baba Ijesha is of sexually molesting her 14-year- foster daughter was also present in court for proceedings. She arrived at 8.52am.

Nollywood actor, Mr Yomi Fabiyi also made an appearance in the courtroom at 9.49am.

As at the time of the filing of report, proceedings began at 11 01 a.m.(NAN)

