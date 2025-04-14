Alleged defamation, threat to life: ”Portable” is in our custody – Police

The Kwara Police have said that singer Habeeb Badmus, popularly known as Portable is in their custody over alleged defamation and threat to life.

This is contained in a statement issued

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo



This is contained in a statement issued by the command’s Spokesperson, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi in Ilorin.

”The suspect was arrested following a petition received from one Mr Okunola Saheed, popularly known as “Osupa,”.

”Police detectives in Kwara command have taken lawful steps in line with due process to investigate the allegations.

“The petition borders on serious allegations which includes criminal defamation, threat to life, incitement, character assassination, conduct likely to cause a breach of peace and the use of abusive and insulting words.

“In view of the weight of these allegations and the supporting evidence presented, the command secured a valid arrest warrant from a Magistrate Court sitting in Ilorin.

“Acting on this warrant, operatives from the command proceeded to Abeokuta, Ogun, on Saturday, where the suspect was apprehended at about 19:25hrs,” she said.

The police said that Portable’s was taken in the presence of legal representatives from both parties.

“He is currently in custody and arrangements are being made to charge him to court without delay”, she said.

Ejire-Adeyemi said the Kwara police command remains committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that justice is served in a fair and transparent manner.

She urged members of the public to remain calm and refrain from spreading unverified information.

She added that further updates on the case will be communicated as events unfold. (NAN)