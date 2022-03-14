Alleged defamation: Court revokes ex-commissioner’s bail, orders arrest

By Ramatu Garba

A Senior Magistrates’ on Monday, revoked the bail it earlier granted Mu’azu Magaji, a former Kano Commissioner for Works and Infrastructural Development, who allegedly defamed Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje.

The ex-Commissioner was on Feb.4, granted bail in the sum of N1 million with two reliable sureties and deposit his international passport to the court registry.

One of the sureties, The court ordered must be the Village Head of Dan-Sarauniya Village Dawakin Tofa Local Government, while the second surety shall be Hisbah Commandant or Chief Imam of Dan-Sarauniya Village.

The defendant was charged with defamation of character, intentional insult, injurious falsehood and inciting disturbance.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

When the case came up for hearing,the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Wada A Wada, urged the court to revoke the defendant’s bail and order a bench warrant for not appearing before the court three times.

Wada told the court that the defendant committed the offence between 2021 and 2022 on his Facebook page.

The defendant, he alleged, posted a picture of Ganduje with a yet to be identified woman, claiming that both were engaged in an extra-marital affair.

According to him, the offence, contravened the provisions of sections 392, 399 and 114 of Penal Code.

Senior Magistrate Aminu Gabari, revoked the defendant bail and ordered bench warrant for his re-arrest.

Gabari also ordered that the defendant two sureties should appear before the court in the next adjourned date.

He adjourned the matter until March 28 for hearing.(NAN)

