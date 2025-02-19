Alleged Defamation: Court adjourns Falanas’ case against VDM

An Ikeja High Court on Wednesday adjourned until April 15 the alleged defamation suit against Instagram celebrity Martins Otse, also known as Verydarkblackman (VDM).

By Adenike Ayodele

An Ikeja High Court on Wednesday adjourned until April 15 the alleged defamation suit against Instagram celebrity Martins Otse, also known as Verydarkblackman (VDM).

A human rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana (SAN) and his son, Folarin, popularly known as Falz, had filed the defamatory suit against VDM.

Falana filed the suit following an audio recording made by a cross-dresser, Bobrisky, accusing Falana and son of perversion of justice.

Justice Matthias Dawodu adjourned the case due to the absence of VDM and his legal representatives.

His lead counsel, Mr Marvin Omorogbe, had in a letter dated Feb. 18, urged the court to adjourn the case to any date in March or April.

The letter stated that Omorogbe was unavailable due to a domestic emergency.

Counsel to the Falanas, Mr Omotayo Olatunbosun, told the court that the letter was a “time wasting tactic” on the part of the respondents.

At the court’s prompting, counsel moved his counter affidavit, challenging the preliminary objection filed by Verydarkman to the defamation suit.

Following the development, the court adjourned the case until April 15 for hearing of the preliminary objection. (NAN)