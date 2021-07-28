Alleged defamation against Kwara Gov: Police withdraws case

The Police in Kwara has withdrawn a case of alleged defamation against Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq before an Ilirin Chief Magistrate Court for further investigation.

This followed an application on Wednesday by the prosecuting counsel, Insp. Yusuf.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Ibrahim Mohammed, said the application of the prosecuting counsel was worthy of granting and the FIR was worthy of termination.

“I hereby terminate the FIR, for further investigation,” Ibrahim said.

The police prosecutor had earlier told the court he received a call from superior, SP AbdulRaheem Yusuf, while the court was on one hour break, withdraw the FIR for further investigation.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls the prosecutor had earlier told the court on July 22, the Police Command in Kwara received a petition from the State Ministry of Justice.

The petition involved criminal conspiracy, defamation, inciting public disturbance and injurious falsehood.

Yusuf said that one Olusegun Olusola, also known as Sholyment, concocted a fake and uploaded a viral through Facebook online, with accomplices; Kayode Ogunlowo and Babatunde Saka.

He said that the accused persons uploaded a viral Facebook post that made injurious statement against AbdulRazaq and sister, Sen. Khairat Gwadabe.

Also included was the Chairperson of Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS), Mrs Shade Omoniyi, with photographs the .

The prosecutor said that the first accused, Olushola, reported that KWIRS purportedly gave the sum of N150 million Sen. Khairat Gwadabe as Sallah gift.

Yusuf said that the first accused also misled and made a false allegation that the N150 million allegedly given to AbdulRazaq’s family, was sufficient to pay 5,000 workers, for the unsubstantiated salary arrears of local government and SUBEB staff.

He said that the said Facebook posts were injurious falsehood against the aforementioned personalities and also aimed at inciting the public against the government of the state.

Yusuf said that investigation was still in progress, as it revealed that the suspects were notorious and habitual Facebook bloggers, who specialised in tarnishing the names of prominent and placed citizens. (NAN)

