‎Alleged defamation: Adamawa Court admits ex-VP’s loyalist to N1m bail

By
Chimezie Godfrey
-
0
6








‎The Adamawa  High Court on Tuesday admitted Umar Jada, popularly known as “Calculate,” a staunch supporter of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to bail in the sum of N1million for alleged defamation.



‎By Talatu Maiwada


‎The Adamawa  High Court on Tuesday admitted Umar Jada, popularly known as “Calculate,” a staunch supporter of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to bail in the sum of N1million for alleged defamation.


‎Justice Ahmed Isa also ordered Jada to produce one surety, who must reside in Yola, after an exparte motion filed by his counsel, Desmond Adebole for judicial review.


‎Jada, was earlier remanded by the Chief Magistrates’ Court II, Yola following his inability to meet his bail conditions, in an ongoing defamation suit at the court.


‎The suit was instituted by Alhaji Sadiq Wali, a traditional holder of Walin Ganye and his son, Adamu where Jada was granted N5 million bail and to produce a first-class traditional ruler as surety.


‎Ruling on the exparte motion, Isa held that the proceedings at the Magistrates’ Court were marred by procedural irregularities.


‎He cited improper service of summons and warrants, as well as failure to accord the defendant adequate time to prepare his defence.


‎Isa further directed that proceedings at the Magistrates’ Court be stayed pending determination of the substantive motion before the High Court.


‎Speaking after the proceedings, Jada’s counsel welcomed the ruling as a reaffirmation of judicial fairness and due process.


‎In an interview, Adebole, expressed dismay at the manner his client was arrested and detained, arguing that basic legal protocols were disregarded.


‎“Our client was never served with any formal statement of complaint.


‎“He was arrested and he found himself in prison custody before he could even apply for bail.


‎“This is not just a win for him but a clear statement that the rule of law must prevail,” he said. (NAN)

Follow Us On WhatsApp

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR