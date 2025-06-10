‎Alleged defamation: Adamawa Court admits ex-VP’s loyalist to N1m bail

The Adamawa High Court on Tuesday admitted Umar Jada, popularly known as “Calculate,” a staunch supporter of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to bail in the sum of N1million for alleged defamation.
By Talatu Maiwada
Justice Ahmed Isa also ordered Jada to produce one surety, who must reside in Yola, after an exparte motion filed by his counsel, Desmond Adebole for judicial review.
Jada, was earlier remanded by the Chief Magistrates’ Court II, Yola following his inability to meet his bail conditions, in an ongoing defamation suit at the court.
The suit was instituted by Alhaji Sadiq Wali, a traditional holder of Walin Ganye and his son, Adamu where Jada was granted N5 million bail and to produce a first-class traditional ruler as surety.
Ruling on the exparte motion, Isa held that the proceedings at the Magistrates’ Court were marred by procedural irregularities.
He cited improper service of summons and warrants, as well as failure to accord the defendant adequate time to prepare his defence.
Isa further directed that proceedings at the Magistrates’ Court be stayed pending determination of the substantive motion before the High Court.
Speaking after the proceedings, Jada’s counsel welcomed the ruling as a reaffirmation of judicial fairness and due process.
In an interview, Adebole, expressed dismay at the manner his client was arrested and detained, arguing that basic legal protocols were disregarded.
“Our client was never served with any formal statement of complaint.
“He was arrested and he found himself in prison custody before he could even apply for bail.
“This is not just a win for him but a clear statement that the rule of law must prevail,” he said. (NAN)