‎Alleged defamation: Adamawa Court admits ex-VP’s loyalist to N1m bail

‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎The Adamawa High Court on Tuesday admitted Umar Jada, popularly known as “Calculate,” a staunch supporter of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to bail in the sum of N1million for alleged defamation.



‎



‎



‎By Talatu Maiwada



‎



‎The Adamawa High Court on Tuesday admitted Umar Jada, popularly known as “Calculate,” a staunch supporter of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to bail in the sum of N1million for alleged defamation.



‎



‎Justice Ahmed Isa also ordered Jada to produce one surety, who must reside in Yola, after an exparte motion filed by his counsel, Desmond Adebole for judicial review.



‎



‎Jada, was earlier remanded by the Chief Magistrates’ Court II, Yola following his inability to meet his bail conditions, in an ongoing defamation suit at the court.



‎



‎The suit was instituted by Alhaji Sadiq Wali, a traditional holder of Walin Ganye and his son, Adamu where Jada was granted N5 million bail and to produce a first-class traditional ruler as surety.



‎



‎Ruling on the exparte motion, Isa held that the proceedings at the Magistrates’ Court were marred by procedural irregularities.



‎



‎He cited improper service of summons and warrants, as well as failure to accord the defendant adequate time to prepare his defence.



‎



‎Isa further directed that proceedings at the Magistrates’ Court be stayed pending determination of the substantive motion before the High Court.



‎



‎Speaking after the proceedings, Jada’s counsel welcomed the ruling as a reaffirmation of judicial fairness and due process.



‎



‎In an interview, Adebole, expressed dismay at the manner his client was arrested and detained, arguing that basic legal protocols were disregarded.



‎



‎“Our client was never served with any formal statement of complaint.



‎



‎“He was arrested and he found himself in prison custody before he could even apply for bail.



‎



‎“This is not just a win for him but a clear statement that the rule of law must prevail,” he said. (NAN)



‎