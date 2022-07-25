Alleged cyberstalking: Absence of key witness stalls trial of Bayelsa blogger

By Nathan Nwakamma

The absence of Mr Simbi Wabote, Executive Secretary of Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB, in a Federal High Court on Monday stalled the trial of Bara Ogidi, a Bayelsa-based blogger charged with cyberstalking.

The Department of State Security (DSS) charged Ogidi with false report targeted at Wabote.

Wabote, listed as a star witness to the DSS, was slated to give evidence in the ongoing trial before Justice Isa Dashen but was unavoidably absent .

The matter was adjourned until Nov. 1.

In the charge, the DSS alleged that Ogidi accused Wabote of offering him N10 million to lure him to testify in his favour in a defamation suit filed by the NCDMB Executive Secretary against Mr Jackson Ude.

The DSS said the publication caused annoyance, enmity, hatred and ill will towards Wabote.

The state department said the offence of cyberstalking is contrary to and punishable under Section 24(1)b of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge and was admitted to bail in sum of N5million with one surety in like sum. (NAN)

