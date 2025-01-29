Alleged cybercrime: Sowore docked, pleads not guilty 

Mr Omoyele Sowore, the Convener of the #RevolutionNow Protest, was on Wednesday, arraigned at a Federal High Court in Abuja on allegations bordering on cybercrime offences.

By Taiye Agbaje



Sowore, who was arraigned before Justice Musa Liman, however, pleaded not guilty to the 16-count amended charge preferred against him by the Inspector-General (I-G) of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the I-G had, in the amended charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/23/2025, named Sowore as sole defendant.

Sowore had, on Monday, honoured the invitation of the police where he was questioned at the Force Criminal Investigation Department.

He was subsequently granted administrative bail but rejected the conditions of bail and remained in custody.

The police later filed 17 counts against him, but the charge was reduced to 16 counts.

In count three, the police alleged that Sowore, on Dec. 20, 2024, through his X handle, called Egbetokun, “the illegal IG of Nigeria Police Force.”

He was also alleged to have posted the picture of Egbetokun on his X handle with the caption: “Mediocrity, incompetence, corruption, a country run by characterless people can not make progress.”

The police also alleged that Sowore, through his X handle, said, “IGP Kayode Egbetokun will destroy the Nigeria police if we don’t act now.”

After he pleaded not guilty to all the counts, his lawyer, Marshall Abubakar, moved his bail application and it was opposed by the I-G’s counsel, M.U. Jonathan.

Justice Liman stood down the ruling on Sowore’s bail plea until 3pm.

NAN reports that the President of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Afam Osigwe, and former lawmaker, Sen. Shehu Sani, were among prominent Nigerians who watched the proceedings.(NAN)