Alleged Cybercrime: Court admits Sowore to N10m

By Taiye Agbaje



A Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday, admitted Omoyele Sowore,

the 2023 Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) to bail in the sum of N10 million with one surety in the like sum.

Justice Musa Liman, in a ruling on Sowore’s bail application moved by his lawyer, Marshall Abubakar, held that the surety must be a responsible citizen with a landed property within the jurisdiction of the court.

Justice Liman, who directed the surety and Sowore to deposit their international passports, said the surety must depose to affidavit of means.

The judge adjourned the matter until April for trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sowore, the Convener of the #RevolutionNow Protest, was arraigned on Wednesday on allegations bordering on cybercrime offences.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the 16-count amended charge preferred against him by the Inspector-General (I-G) of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun.

The I-G had, in the amended charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/23/2025, named Sowore as sole defendant.

In count three, the police alleged that Sowore, on Dec. 20, 2024, through his X handle, called Egbetokun, “the illegal IG of Nigeria Police Force.”

He was also alleged to have posted the picture of Egbetokun on his X handle with the caption: “Mediocrity, incompetence, corruption, a country run by characterless people can not make progress.”

The police also alleged that Sowore, through his X handle, said, “IGP Kayode Egbetokun will destroy the Nigeria police if we don’t act now.”

After he pleaded not guilty to all the counts, his lawyer, Abubakar, moved his bail application and it was opposed by the I-G’s counsel, M.U. Jonathan.

Justice Liman later adjourned the ruling on the bail application until today.(NAN)