Alleged culpable homicide: Court remands 3 men

An Upper Area Court in Makurdi on Wednesday ordered that three menwho allegedly strangled a cassava seller to death, be remanded in a correctional centre, pending ;egal advice.The police charged Ushahemba Nyianshima, 27; Liambee Hungwa, 25; Mzungwega Iorkosu, 35 with criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide and theft.Magistrate Rose Iyorshe did not take the plea of the suspects for want in jurisdiction.Iyorshe adjourned the case until July 20 for further mention.Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp.

Veronica Shaagee told the court that the case was transferred from the Divisional Police Headquarters, Logo Local Government to the State Criminal Investigation Department Makurdi through a letter with ref. No AR:3100/BNS/LOG/45 and dated June 2.Shaagee explained that one Daniel Vershima of NKST Agov, Dukur Mbavuur Ward, Logo reported the case at Logo Divisional Police Station on May 29.She that the suspects conspired and strangled Iorahuan Vershima to death and buried his corpse in a shallow grave in the bush.

The prosecution told the court that the suspects stole the victim’s two bags of dried cassava and yam flow worth N52,000 and sold it at Anyim Market.She said that during Police investigation, the suspects were arrested for committing the crime, while Terdue Kyeleve, Dooter Terembee and Aondofa Terembee are at large.The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97, 222 and 288 of the Penal Code Law of Benue 2004. (NAN)