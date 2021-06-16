Alleged culpable homicide: Court remands 3 men

June 16, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



An Upper Area Court in ordered that three menwho allegedly strangled a cassava seller to death, be remanded in a correctional centre, pending ;egal advice.The charged Ushahemba Nyianshima, 27; Liambee Hungwa, 25; Mzungwega Iorkosu, 35 with  conspiracy, culpable homicide and theft. Rose Iyorshe did take the plea of the suspects for want in jurisdiction.Iyorshe adjourned the case until July 20 for further mention.Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp.

Veronica Shaagee told the court case was transferred from the Divisional Headquarters, Logo Local Government to the State Investigation Department through a letter with ref. No AR:3100/BNS/LOG/45 and dated June 2.Shaagee explained that Daniel Vershima of NKST Agov, Dukur Mbavuur Ward, Logo reported the case at Logo Divisional Station on May 29.She suspects conspired and strangled Iorahuan Vershima to death and buried his corpse in a shallow grave in the bush.

The prosecution told the court suspects stole the victim’s two bags of dried cassava and yam flow N52,000 and sold it at Anyim Market.She said that during Police investigation, the suspects arrested for committing the crime, while Terdue Kyeleve, Dooter Terembee and Aondofa Terembee are at large.The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97, 222 and 288 of the Penal Code of Benue 2004. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,