Alleged culpable homicide: Absence of defendant stalls trial

The absence of a defendant, Nura Shuaibu, in an FCT High Court in Kubwa, Abuja, on Wednesday stalled his trial for alleged culpable homicide.

The police charged Shuaibu and Mohammed Musa on four counts bordering on culpable homicide and criminal conspiracy.They pleaded not guilty.At the resumed trial, the Prosecution Counsel, Adama Musa, told the court that Shuaibu’s defence counsel, Dennis Abu showed him a picture of the defendant on a hospital bed.Musa said Shuaibu was undergoing an operation to remove his goiter and urged the court to grant an adjournment on health grounds.Justice Bello Kawu however adjourned the matter until May 16 for hearing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the police alleged that the defendants caused the death of a 28-year-old man, Ibrahim Awal at Dakwa village on Dec. 5, 2019.The prosecution counsel said the defendants struck Awal on the head and other parts of his body with a cutlass which led to his death.He added that the defendants also attempted to kill their cousin, Husseini Mohammed by stabbing him with a knife in his stomach.

He said that the victim now has a permanent disability.The police said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 220, 243 and is punishable under 229, 247 and 221 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

