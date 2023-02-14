Alleged cruelty to minor: Housewife alleges NAPTIP official demanded N500,000

By Edith Nwapi

A housewife, Esther Nwatu told an FCT High Court that an official of the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) demanded N500 000 from her to drop a case against her.

NAPTIP accused Nwatu of beating her underageg domestic staff with a cable wire and inflicted injury on her.

Defending herself before Justice Peter Kekemeke, Nwatu said NAPTIP officials visited her home in mufti and took the girl away.

”When my husband returned home, we visited the NAPTIP office and the investigation officer demanded N500,000 to drop the case against me.

”My husband told the officer that he does not have such an amount and that he can only give him N100 000 but the officer refused.

“The girl in question is like a daughter to me and she was brought to me so that I can enrol her in school. I did not beat her with cable wire,” she told the court.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mrs Comfort Ajene, asked her why the victim goes to school with a veil to cover the injuries inflicted on her.

The defendant said the girl was not injured

After listening to the testimony, the judge adjourned the matter until April 20 for continuation of the defendant case.

NAPTIP alleged in its submission before the court that on or about July 7, 2016, a 14-year-old girl was beaten and injured by her “madam”, Nwatu in Orozo, Abuja.

It further alleged that Nwatu stripped the girl naked, tied her hands and legs, and flogged her with an electric wire.

The prosecution said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 2(1) of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015 states:.

A person who willfully causes or inflicts physical injury on another person by means of any weapon, substance or object, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a term of imprisonment not exceeding five years or a fine not exceeding N100,000.00 or both.

She pleaded not guilty to the charge.(NAN)