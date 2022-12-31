Alleged crisis: Lagos APC remains united — Spokesman

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State says reports on purported crisis within the state chapter are imaginary and mere distraction, as the party remains united.

The Publicity Secretary of party, Mr Seye Oladejo, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

Oladejo said: “Our attention has been drawn to a publication alleging imaginary crisis rocking Lagos State APC by some faceless persons.

“Our initial reaction was to ignore the needless distraction coming at the peak of electioneering campaign.

“However, we had a change of mind to prevent people from accepting this fiction as reality. The entire story is at best the fertile imagination of the writer.”

According to him, the Lagos State APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, came on board with an enviable track record of experience across the party and the three tiers of government.

The spokesman said that the party chairman had been able to leverage his experience to unify the party, break barriers and placate aggrieved party members.

“He (Ojelabi) has a reputation as a team player; humble, selfless and considerate. He consults far and wide before taking decisions on party affairs.

“There’s no doubt that his style of leadership complements the landmark achievements of the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu, to ensure a seamless campaign that will guarantee our victory.

“Since his assumption of office, he has assiduously ensured that the party is not factionalised, by promoting fair-play and justice at all times,” he said.

According to him, despite the short notice, the Lagos Presidential rally at the Teslim Balogun Stadium organised by the party has been widely acknowledged as one of the best in terms of organisation, mobilisation, media coverage and security arrangements.

He said that the same was applicable to the Governorship Election flag-off at Mobolaji, Johnson Arena, Onikan.

Oladejo said that the State Campaign Committee had been deliberately decentralised to be more participatory in order to reach the grassroots.

The spokesman explained that the committee was made of Governance Advisory Committee (GAC) members, State Party Executive members, members of the cabinet, National Assembly members, Lagos State House of Assembly members, Council Chairmen and other stakeholders with remarkable wealth of experience.

According to him, the state chairman’s greatest strength is his approachable nature through which he has been able to mobilise market men and women, artisans, ethnic groups, youths and other stakeholders towards the coming elections.

“However, whoever is displeased will do well to approach the leadership of the party rather than resort to unnecessary media onslaught at a crucial period like this.

“Lagos State APC will like to reassure its members and all and sundry that the state chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi remains undaunted, unfazed and undistracted from the onerous assignment at hand.

“The party appreciates the support of its entire members as we continue to work diligently towards coasting to victory at the various levels in the forthcoming national elections,” he said. (NAN)