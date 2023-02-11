Alleged coup plot: Military denies report, says it’s ‘wicked propaganda’

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) has denied and dismissed story alleging that some military officers met with a presidential candidate with the aim of disrupting the general elections and setting the country on fire.

A statement signed by the Acting Director, Defence Information, Brigadier General, Tukur Gusau, described the allegation as a wicked propaganda, while expressing disappointment that politically exposed persons could equally denigrate themselves into joining agents of destabilization to heighten tension in the polity.

Gusau stated, “The Armed Forces of Nigeria notes with dismay the story being peddled around by some unscrupulous elements alleging that some military officers met with a Presidential candidate with the aim of disrupting the general elections and setting the country on fire. The wicked and very malicious propaganda indicated that a so-called Thursday meeting is plotting a Coup d’etat to establish unconstitutional order.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria is disheartened that even politically exposed persons can denigrate themselves into joining agents of destabilisation and violence in making false claims just to heighten tension in the polity.

“It needs to be stated that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is a professional military that is loyal to the constitution of the Federal Republic and will never be part of any evil plot against our democracy. Besides, the Military remains apolitical and neutral in the current political process and will not engage in the alleged shenanigans. The Armed Forces of Nigeria will never be part of any ignoble plot to truncate our hard-earned democracy.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria hereby warn that those who engage in fabricating and spreading unfounded misinformation will be invited by the appropriate law enforcement agencies to substantiate their claims.”

According to Gusau, the general public is advised to disregard such information and go about their normal activities.