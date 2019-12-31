Alleged corruption: You have case to answer, Court tells Jang

The Plateau State High Court on Tuesday told the former Governor of the state, Jonah Jang, that he has a case to answer in the alleged case of misappropriation and diversion of state funds meant for the state.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has been prosecuting Jang since March 2018 on an amended 17-count, alongside a cashier in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (OSSG), Yusuf Pam, for alleged corruption and misappropriation of Plateau State funds to the tune of N6.32 billion.

Ruling on Jang no-case submission after the anti-graft agency called 14 witnesses during the trial, Justice Daniel Longji, dismissed the ‘No Case’ submission.

ChannelsTV reports that the judge agreed with the prosecution that the defendants have explanations to give before the court regarding the charges against them.