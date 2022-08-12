Alleged corpse mutilation: Court admits man to N300,000 bail

By Adebisi Fatima Sogbade

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’Court sitting at Ibadan on Friday admitted a 32-year-man, Fatoki Akinkunmi , to N300,000 bail for allegedly mutilating a corpse.The Police charged Akinkunmi with unlawful possession of human head and corpse mutilation.

Akinkunmi , however , pleaded not guilty to the charge .The Chief Magistrate, Mr S. H . Adebisi also ordered the defendant to produce two sureties in like sum .Adebisi ordered that one of the sureties must be defendant’¹s biological parents, while the second surety must be a Grade level 10 Civil Servant.He, thereafter, adjourned the matter until Oct. 26, for hearing..Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Opeyemi Olagunju told the court that on Aug. 6, the defendant unlawfully had in his possession the head of Late Ojo Adebayo.Olagunju said, the defendant on Aug. 6, at Owobale area, Ibadan, was alleged to have improperly and indecently interfered with the corpse of late Adebayo by digging up his graveHe allegedly removed the corpse and cut off the head..Olagunju said the offence contravenes the provisions of sections 242 and 329 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000(NAN)

