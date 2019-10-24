Alleged Copyright: Court fixes hearing in N300m damages against MTN Dec. 3, 4

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday adjourned until Dec 3 and Dec. 4 a N300 million damages suit filed by an Abuja-based musician, Liberty Williams, against MTN.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu fixed the date for hearing in the suit.

In the suit filed before FHC, Williams with stage name, ” “Pupayannis” joined MTN Chief Executive Officer, Ferdi Moolman, No Where to Run Entertainment Ltd. and its Chairman Emmanuel Abanah as co-defendants.

The suit filed by Rockson Igelige Chambers, the plaintiff asked the court to declare that the sale or offer for fee of the song he composed without his consent constitute infringement on his copyright.

The plaintiff had alleged that MTN in collaboration with No Where to Run Entertainment Company offered his song “Love is Everything” to its millions of subscribers as ring tone and caller tune without his consent.

In a statement of claim, the plaintiff said he wrote, composed and financed the production of the song in July 2013, three months before he entered into an agreement with No Where to Run Entertainment Ltd.

He contended he did not at any time surrendered the master tape and the right of the song to the entertainment company and its Chief Executive.

The plaintiff prayed the court to award N200 million as general damages and N100 million aggravated and punitive damages in his favour. (NAN)