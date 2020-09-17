Alleged contempt: Court remands applicant

An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Thursday, ordered that an applicant, Olalekan Olagunju, be remanded in a correctional centre over contempt of court.

Magistrate A.A. Adebayo, in his ruling, ordered the defence counsel to file a written application to court for bail.

Adebayo adjourned the case until Oct 6, for hearing in bail application

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 14, at 9a.m. in the Chief Magistrates’ Court 1, Ile-Ife.