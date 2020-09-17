Alleged contempt: Court remands applicant

An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Thursday, ordered that an applicant, Olalekan Olagunju, be remanded in a correctional centre over contempt of court.
Magistrate A.A. Adebayo, in his ruling, ordered the defence counsel to file a written application to court for bail.
Adebayo adjourned the case until Oct 6, for hearing in bail application
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 14, at 9a.m. in the Chief Magistrates’ Court 1, Ile-Ife.
Osanyintuyi alleged that the defendant did not appear in court in a case MIF/445c/2019, filed by the Commissioner of Police against him.
The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 133 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.
The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge of contempt of court.
The defence counsel, Mrs Comfort Eyiolawi, pleaded for the bail of the defendant in most liberal term.(NAN)
