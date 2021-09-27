Alleged cheating: Court issues bench warrant against woman

) A Shari’a Court in Kaduna on Monday issued a bench warrant authorising the arrest of a woman, Fatima Wagana over failure to appear for trial.

The judge, Malam Murtala Nasir, gave the order after the counsel to the defendant, Malam Usman Ndaliman told court that his client does not intend to attend the court proceedings.

The judge stated that the case was filed on July 27, and since then the defendant failed to attend her trial.

“The defendant has refused to attend her trial twice. Her lawyers who represented her to withdrew from the case.

” Therefore the court has given warranty for the police to arrest Fatima Wagana and present her in court on Oct. 4 to face her case,” he said.

Earlier, counsel to the defendant told the court that he withdrew from the case because he will not be a party to contempt of court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ndaliman was the second lawyer to withdraw from the case after Malam Abubakar Usman withdrew.(NAN)

