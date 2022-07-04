Alleged cheating: Court issues bench warrant against businesswoman 

A Grade 1 Area Court, Kubwa, on Monday issued a bench warrant authorising the arrest of a 35-year-old businesswoman, Elibe Nkechi, over failure to appear for trial.

The Judge, Muhammad Adamu, issued the warrant, following an oral application made by the prosecution counsel, Babajide Olanipekun, who noted that the defendant was absent to defend the charge against her.

Adamu also ordered that the surety be served notice to show cause why the bail bond entered should not be forfeited.

He adjourned the matter until Sept. 19 for hearing.

The police had charged the defendant with criminal breach of trust and cheating, which she pleaded not guilty to.

Earlier Olanipekun told the court that the complainant, Mr Wisdom Ogwu, reported the matter at Kubwa Police Station on Feb.4, 2020.

He alleged that the complainant gave the defendant his Peugeot 806 space wagon car for sale at N700, 000 on July, 26, 2019.

The prosecution counsel said the defendant sold the car and converted the money to her own use.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 311 and 322 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

