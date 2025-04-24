Alleged certificate forgery: AMAC chairman absent in court

Mr Christopher Maikalangu, the Chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), was, on Thursday, absent at the Dutse Magistrates’ Court in Abuja for his arraignment.

By Taiye Agbaje

Mr Christopher Maikalangu, the Chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), was, on Thursday, absent at the Dutse Magistrates’ Court in Abuja for his arraignment.

Maikalangu, who was scheduled to take his plea before Chief Magistrates Abdullahi Ilela of Court I over alleged certificate forgery, was said to be indisposed.

The direct criminal complaint was instituted by Awalu Mohammed, an All Progressives Congress (APC) member and an AMAC resident.

In the case number: CR/DUT/324/25 dated March 24, the AMAC chairman is the sole accused person.

When the case was called on Thursday, Job Israel, who appeared for the complainant, said the matter was listed for mention and that he was ready to proceed.

“The matter comes for mention today. We have a direct criminal complaint filed on 24th day of March, 2025,” he said.

However, Maikalangu’s lawyer, Charles Okoye, apologised to the court that his client was not in court.

He said it was due to health grounds.

Okoye said a letter dated April 23 was written to the court and a subsequent letter dated April 24 to communicate to the honourable court his state of health and why the defendant would not be in court was also sent along.

“The letter of 24th day of April, 2025, is attached to the defendant’s patient appointment slip with the National Hospital sir,” he said.

The lawyer said in their earlier letter, they sought an adjournment to May 28.

“We are seeking the indulgence of your lordship for an adjournment to 28th day of May 2025,” he said.

Okoye said this would afford his client the opportunity to recuperate ahead of the arraignment.

Israel expressed his sadness over the development.

He said despite the fact that the defence had written letters to the court before the sitting, they were yet to be served with the copies.

The lawyer also disagreed that the document attached to the letter was not a medical report as claimed by Okoye.

He argued that April 23 which was on the patient appointment slip was sufficient enough for Maikalangu to have procured his medical report with which to actually persuade the court that he was truly illed.

“With all due respect, this slip is not a medical report and cannot take the place of medical report.

“We urge the court not to believe that the defendant is sick,” he said, adding that the court is a court of justice.

Israel, however, did not oppose the application for adjournment by Okoye.

“We will be conceding on the strength of my learner senior friend’s statement, speaking from the bar, but not on the document before the court.

“We will be conceding to two weeks adjournment at their instance and in the interest of justice,” he said.

Responding, Okoye said it was misleading for Israel to submit that the document provided was not an evidence of medical report.

“It is a strike law that the document speaks for itself. The document reads, National Hospital Abuja Medical Records by patient appointment sick,” he said

The lawyer said the document equally stated Maikalangu’s next appointment date.

According to him, it is therefore surprise to say that this document is not an evidence of medical report.

The magistrate adjourned the matter until May 23 for arraignment or for mention.

The complainant had alleged that Maikalangu , on or about Jan. 8, 2013, at the FCT Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Office, Area 10, Garki District, Abuja, submitted a forged first school leaving certificate from Festival Road Primary School {1983-1989} to the commission.

He alleged that the forged certificate was among other submitted documents included in his “INEC FORM C.F. 001, for councillorship position, knowing it to be forged and with intent that it may in anyway be used or acted upon as genuine.”

Mohammed also alleged that the AMAC chairman, on or about May 8, 2021, submitted a forged first school leaving certificate from LEA Model Science Primary School {1984-1989} at the INEC for election purpose.

He said the document was submitted alongside the court affidavit for statutory declaration of age and the court affidavit for correction of name on voter’s card, “knowing them to be forged and with intent that they may in anyway be used or acted upon as genuine.”

He accused the chairman of committing the offence of forgery contrary to Sections 362(a), 363 and 264 of a the Penal Code Act, Cap 532, Laws of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

In the verifying affidavit in support of the application, Mohammed said he was duty bound to expose the commission of crime(s) by any person, including the defendant, public officials, agencies or institutions howsoever described, whose acts could embarrass and dent the prestige and good name of Nigeria.

“Consequently, I have filed this direct criminal complaint against the defendant.

“I hereby verify the facts contained in this direct criminal complaint as true and correct to the best of my knowledge,” he said.

According to him, the chairman, in 2013 and 2021 in line with the requirement of the Electoral Act, submitted his sworn FORM EC9 to INEC (AFFIDAVIT IN SUPPORT OF PERSONAL PARTICULARS – Particulars of persons seeking election to the Councillorship (2013) Chairmanship (2021) position, Abuja Municipal Area Council) to FCT Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Mohammed said upon his application, Maikalangu’s Certified True Copy (CTC) of Form EC9, containing his affidavit in support of personal particulars, was made available to him.

He said the CTCs of the necessary documents, including INEC Forms 001 for Maikalangu ‘s councillorship election {2013} and chairmanship poll {2021} and a report of Investigation by the police to the Tribunal Secretary, FCT Area Council Election Tribunal were equally handed to him.

He said the tribunal secretary issued to him CTCs of the chairman’s form for nomination of councillorship in 2013 as well as chairmanship in 2021, INEC Forms 001, and other documents in the tribunal’s custody relating to the fact in issue.

“Based on the response from the FCT High Court, I verily believe that the affidavit for correction of name, and the affidavit for declaration of age swear in by the defender was forge by the defendant.

“Based on the above differences between the two certificates, I verily believe that the defendant submitted a forged First School Leaving Certificate to INEC on or about sometimes in 2013 and 2021,” he alleged.

