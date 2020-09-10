Alleged car theft: Court forecloses right of mechanic to defend himself

Share the news













A Gwagwalada Chief Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, on Thursday foreclosed the rights of a mechanic, Gbenga Oshilaja, to defend himself over his failure to appear before the court. The Chief Magistrate, Yusuf Ibrahim, also issued a bench warrant against Oshilaja. “The rights of the defendant to enter defence have been foreclosed.

“The case is hereby adjourned until Oct. 14, for judgment,” Ibrahim said. Earlier, prosecuting counsel, Emeka Ihekoronye, applied that the right of the defendant to defend himself be foreclosed for abandoning his case

Ihekoronye said that the defendant failed to appear in court since his case was adjourned for hearing, in spite of several letters to him to appear. He also urged the court to issue a bench warrant against the defendant in addition to foreclose his right to enter defence, citing Section 352(4) of Administrative of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015.

The prosecuting counsel said that the defendant is standing trial for alleged negligent conduct and car theft. He alleged that sometime in October 2018, one Wisdom Ihemadu of Life Camp, Abuja, entrusted his Toyota Camry car with registration no. FC327ABJ valued N1.5million to the defendant for repair at his mechanic workshop. Ihekoronye alleged that the defendant intentionally took the car to his house at Giri in Gwagwalada without the consent of the complainant, where the car was stolen from him. He said that the offence contravened Sections 196 and 206 of the Penal Code. (NAN)