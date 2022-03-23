Alleged bribe: ASD Motors’ MD testifies against Shehu Sani 

Mr Muktar Dauda, a prosecution witness on Wednesday told the Federal High Court, Abuja that a former Senator, Shehu Sani visited his office on Dec. 23, 2019 to buy a Peugeot 508 vehicle.Dauda, who introduced himself as the Managing Director of ASD Motors Ltd. was led in evidence by the prosecuting counsel, Mr Abba Mohammed.

The witness said that he knew Sani because he came to buy a car from his company ASD Motors and that ASD means Alhaji Sani Dauda. “I know the defendant, Sen. Shehu Sani. On Dec. 23, 2019, around 8PM, I was sitting in the office, when he came with my Chairman that he needed to buy a Peugeot 508. “I personally wrote the profoma invoice, estimated invoice for him and he left my office to go to my Chairman’s office. “When he wanted to leave, he came to my office requesting for an account number to pay for the car, and I gave him our company’s GTB account.“But since then, I have not heard from him again,” the witness said.Muktar further told the court that at ASD Motors, vehicles were sold by issuing a profoma invoice that contained information and if interested, an invoice was issued.

He, however, said that after issuing the invoice, there was no payment made into the ASD GTB account by Sani.During cross examination by Sani’s counsel Mr Abdul Ibrahim , SAN, Muktar told the court that his uncle, Alhaji Sani Dauda, was the CEO of ASD motors and that he was part of the company structure.On whether his uncle told him that he gave anybody money as bribe, Muktar said he was not aware that his uncle gave money to anyone as bribe.Sani was on Jan. 27, 2020, admitted to bail in the sum of N10 million, following his arraignment by EFCC on two counts.The EFCC charged the former lawmaker to court over allegations of bribery, name-dropping and influence peddling.

The anti-graft agency alleged that Sani fraudulently obtained 25 thousand dollars from the Chairman of ASD Group of Companies, Alhaji Sani Dauda.He was accused of collecting the money under false pretence that it would be used to bribe the former EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, so as to shield him (Dauda) from investigation and prosecution.The former senator, however, pleaded not guilty to all the allegations. (NAN)

