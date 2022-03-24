Alleged Bribe: Absence of witness stalls Shehu Sani’s trial

The trial of former senator, Shehu Sani was on Thursday stalled in a Federal High Court, Abuja due to the absence of the a Prosecution Witness (PW12) who was slated to give evidence.

When the matter was called, the prosecution counsel, Mr Abba Mohammed told the court that the matter was for continuation of trial but that the witness had difficulty reaching the court on time due to transportation issues.

“The matter is for continuation of trial but unfortunately, our PW 12 explained his transportation challenge to me that is why he is not yet in court. I humbly pray for a stand down until noon,” he said.

Counsel to Sani, Mr Abdul Ibrahim, SAN, also agreed to the stand down.

The judge, however, declined a stand down and rather told the prosecutor to take a fresh date, warning that it would be the last adjournment for the prosecution.

“I am not ready for a stand down, so I will give you a fresh date which will be the last adjournment for the prosecution,” the judge said.

The judge adjourned the matter until June 22 and June 23 for the prosecution to call its 12th witness.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN, reports that the former senator was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged on bribery, name-dropping and influence peddling.

The anti-graft agency alleged that Sani fraudulently obtained 25 thousand dollars from the Chairman of ASD Group of Companies, Alhaji Sani Dauda.

He was accused of collecting the money under false pretense that it would be used to bribe the former EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, to shield him (Dauda) from investigation and prosecution.

The former senator, however, pleaded not guilty to all the allegations. (NAN)

