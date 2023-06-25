Alleged blasphemy: Sokoto Governor calls for calm, as police begin investigation

Sokoto State Governor, Dr Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto has called on the people of the state to remain calm and law abiding at all times.

The governor made the plea in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Malam Abubakar Bawa, following an attack on one Usman Buda Mai Hanji for allegedly degrading the personality of Prophet Muhammad, SAW at the Sokoto main abbatoir on Sunday morning.

The governor cautioned the people against any act capable of degrading the personality of Prophet Muhammad SAW especially in a State like Sokoto which is predominantly a Muslim dominated community.

Dr Aliyu said that Sokoto people have so much respect and regard for Prophet Muhammad SAW,hence the need for all the residents to respect, protect his dignity and personality.

“I want to call on the people of Sokoto State to avoid taking laws into their hands, instead, they report any alleged crime or blasphemy to the approrriate quarters for necessary action.

“Our religion does not encourage taking laws into one’s hand, so let us try to be good followers of our religion,” he appealed.

The Governor also said the present administration will not take the issue of blasphemy lightly,and will deal decively with any one found guilty of any act aimed at degrading the personality of Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him, in line with the provision of Islamic laws.

The governor assured the people of the State of his administration’s commitment to guarantee the safety of lives and property of all law abiding citizens.

The governor also warned would be trouble makers to have a change of mind, adding that Sokoto is a wrong place for them.

Meanwhile, the police has given fresh insight into the incident even as they urged the citizens not to panic.

The Sokoto State Command of Nigeria Police Force has also disclosed that it has commenced investigation into the incident.

A statement signed by ASP Ahmad Rufai, acting police public relations officer, Sokoto State Command said, “On 25th june, 2023 at about 0955hrs, a distress call was received at about 0920hrs that one Usman Buda ‘M’ of Gwandu LGA a Butcher at Sokoto Abbatoir allegedly blasphemed the holy prophet Muhammad (SAW) as a result he was mobbed and attacked by some muslims faithful and inflicted Serious injuries on him.

“Upon receiving the information, the Commissoner of Police, Area Commander Metro and DPO Kwanni led a team of policemen and all other operational commanders to the scene.

“On arrival, the mob escaped the scene and left the victim unconscious where he was rescued and taken to Usmanu Danfodio Teaching Hospital Sokoto (UDUTH) for treatment and was later confirmed dead at the said Hospital meanwhile, the Area is calm.

“The Commissioner of Police, Sokoto State Command, CP Ali Hayatu Kaigama psc, is appealing to members of the public to go about their lawful activities and should not panic as the situation is under control.

“Meanwhile, Investigation is on to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to book.”

