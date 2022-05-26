Alleged blasphemy: Judge’s ill-health stalls Kano cleric trial

The trial of a Kano cleric, Sheikh Abduljabbar Kabara, was on Thursday stalled due to ill-health of the Judge, Malam Ibrahim Sarki-Yola, of an Upper Shari’a Court, Kano.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Kano State Government charged Kabara with four counts bordering on blasphemous comments against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on Aug. 10, Oct. 25 and Dec. 20, 2019.

At the resumed sitting, the Public Relation Officer Kano State Shari’a Court of Appeal, Malam Muzammil Ado-Fagge, told newsmen on Thursday said the case was stalled due to the poor state of health of the judge.“The case has been adjourned to June 2 for continuation of hearing,” Ado-Fagge said.NAN recalls that the court had on May 12, ordered the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria (LACN) headquarters to provide legal representation for Kabara in the ongoing alleged blasphemy trial.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Suraj Sa’eda SAN, alleged that the defendant made a blasphemous comment against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in his marriage with Nana Safiyya.Sa’eda cited Section 93 (40) of Jautul Fara as well as Sahihul Bukhari Hadiths 1,365 and 1,428 to buttress his claim. (NAN)

