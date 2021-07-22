Alleged blackmail: Court fixes Sept. 28 to hear suit against businesswoman

Justice Yusuf Halilu of an FCT High Court on on Thursday, fixed Sept. 28, to hear a suit filed a businesswoman, Chinyere Amuchiena.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP, arraigned Amuchiena , for allegedly blackmailing and supplying false information against a former Governor of Imo, Dr Ikedi Ohakim.

Halilu, fixed the date after admitting Amuchiena to bail, following an application by her counsel Ifeanyichukwu Nwaeze.

The judge ruling on the bail held that the essence of bail is to guarantee that the defendant would be present in court when needed.

Halilu ordered the defendant to produce two reputable sureties with respectable means of income and resident in Abuja.

He added that their addresses should be verified by the registrar of the court also, the travelling documents and international passport of the defendant must be deposited with the registrar.

The police alleged that the defendant in a petition to the IGP, accused Ohakim of conspiracy, criminal intimidation, defamation of character, attempted kidnap and threat to her life.

She also alleged that she paid Ohakim N500M for the purchase of a land in Lagos during the 2019 general elections.

Police however claimed that the allegations were unsubstantiated during their investigation and that they were aimed at blackmailling her victims.

The Prosecution Counsel, Faith Dimka, told the court Amuchiena on or about Aug.14, 2020 furnished police authorities with false information.

She alleged that via allegations in her petition, the defendant alleged that Ohakim and one Chinedu Okpareke criminal criminally intimidated her, defamed her character and attempted to kidnap.

According to the police the allegations could not be substantiated and is therefore punishable under Section 140 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

