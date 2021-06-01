Alleged banditry: Gov Matawalle suspends emir, district head

June 1, 2021 Favour Lashem



 Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has approved the of the Emir of Dansadau, Hussaini Umar, as well as the of Nasarawa Mailayi, Bello Wakkala with immediate effect.The is contained statement issued in Gusau by the Special Adviser to the governor on Public , Media and , Malam Zailani Bappa.

The governor further directed the of Dansadau, Alhaji Nasiru Muhammad Kudu to oversee the affairs in Dansadau emirate.Matawalle also approved the constitution of a high-powered committee to investigate the activities of the suspended traditional rulers.

The Committee members are rtd DIG Mohohammed Tsafe, Chairman, Yusuf Kanoma, representing Maru North and Ibrahim Tukur, representing Bakura constituency in the state assemblyOther members are Sheikhs Ahmad Kanoma, Abdullahi Dalla, Kabir Maru while Mr Abdurrashid Haruna will as secretary.Matawalle reiterated that the order given to agencies to effectively implement the presidential order to shoot any , person or group caught with guns, is still in place. (NAN)

