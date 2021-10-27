Alleged attempted murder: Police arrest suspected land grabbers in Ogun

The police in Ogun have arrested three suspected land grabbers who allegedly inflicted varying degrees of injury on members of Jegede village at Igbesa in Ado – Odo /Ota Local Government Area.

The command’s Spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Wednesday, said the suspects were arrested in Jegede community on Monday.

He explained that the arrest followed a distress call received by the policemen at Agbara Division that armed hoodlums had invaded the village and were shooting sporadically.

“Upon the distress call, the DPO of Agbara division, SP Saleh Dahiru, led his men to the scene where six men who have been shot by the hoodlums were rescued and taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.

“Three of the hoodlums were apprehended while others escaped.

“The police also recovered six live cartridges and fourteen expended cartridges from the hoodlums,” he said.

Oyeyemi explained that the state Commissioner of Police (CP), Lanre Bankole, had directed that the suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

He added that Bankole had also launched a manhunt on the fleeing members of the gang in order to bring them to justice.

“The CP has warned land grabbers to steer clear of the state as their violent activities will not be tolerated by the command under his watch,” he said. (NAN)

