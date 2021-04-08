(Updated) The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF has cautioned those spreading messages calling for reprisal killings against Ibos in the North to desist from such.

This warning was contained in a Communique of the Forum after its NEC meeting held April 8, 2021 signed by ACF Spokesman,Emmanuel Yawe.

The Communique reads in full: “The National Executive Council Meeting of Arewa Consultative Forum held a meeting in Kaduna today. The meeting was declared open by the National Chairman of the Forum, Chief Audu Ogbe. After extensive discussions, the following resolutions were taken:

The Forum expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far with the reorganization and membership drive of the state chapters of the Forum. It however urged members to intensify efforts in this direction because as the apex socio cultural organization all Northern people it needed people to be close to the people to serve them better.

The Forum also announced the setting up of ARECON INTERGRATED by the ACF to serve as a business arm and industrial hub since the Forum itself cannot engage in business activities. Already contacts have been made with the Minister of the FCT and some state governors of the North who have promised land to facilitate the takeoff of ARECON LTD.



On insecurity, the Forum expressed displeasure at the state of affairs in the north and in the country in general. The Forum condemned the activities of insurgents, kidnappers and bandits in the north saying that their activities are killing the peace and progress for which the north was noted for when the the founders of the region were in power.

The Forum decried the utterances of some actors and leaders who have sought to inflame regional, ethnic and religious passions out of the current situation in the country. The Forum called on Nigerian leaders to exercise restraint in their utterances in the current circumstances.

The Forum was also briefed by parents of the kidnapped students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanization in Kaduna.

“The Forum regretted that the kidnapped students had remained in captivity. The Forum agreed to take up their plight with the state and federal government.

The Forum also received reports on the unfortunate killings of some northerners in the South East that seemed suspicious.

We call on security agencies to investigate these killings and fish out the culprits. We also warn our youths who have suddenly started distributing messages on the social media calling on reprisal attacks on Ibos and their business interests in the north. We the Arewa Consultative Forum stand against all lawless acts of self help and call on all northern youths to stop such evil plans.

They do not enjoy our support.The Arewa Consultative Forum believes in dialogue and consultation as a way of bringing peace and normalcy back to our troubled region and Nation. We however condemn the payment of ransom and call on the bandits and insurgents who are holding other citizens as hostages to desist from such ungodly acts.

No religion that is practiced in Northern Nigeria permits such sinful acts like holding other human beings as hostages for financial reward.

EMMANUEL YAWE NATIONAL PUBLICITY Secretary

