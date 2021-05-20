The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has invited Mr Ahmed Isah, the Chief Executive Officer of Human Rights Radio, over alleged assault.

Mr Ekanem Antia, Deputy Director, Public Affairs, NBC, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday in Abuja.

”The NBC, as a regulatory body for broadcast media, is concerned over the recent happening at the Human Rights Radio and deemed it fit to invite Isah,” he said.

The deputy director further explained that the invitation would enable the commission to know the circumstances surrounding the situation that led to the assault.

“As a regulatory body for the broadcast media, the NBC cannot overlook this.

“Broadcasting should guarantee fairness for all citizens and a broadcaster should grant a right of reply to every citizen before passing judgment.

“That is why the commission decided to send a letter of invitation to the CEO of Human Rights Radio and the anchor of the popular ‘Brekete Family’ radio programme, Ahmed Isah, to come to NBC and explain the circumstances surrounding his actions.’’

Antia, therefore, urged broadcasters to recognise the power they have and exercise such with great responsibility and sensitivity.

He also appealed to broadcasters to focus on programmes that address issues concerning peace and patriotism and proffer solutions.

The deputy director added that broadcasters should see themselves as positive change agents, who have the responsibility to foster progress and peace.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Isah, known as Ordinary President, was captured in a new BBC Africa Eye documentary slapping a woman who allegedly set a young girl’s hair on fire over witchcraft allegation.

She reportedly tied the girl’s hands and legs, poured kerosene on her head and ignited fire.

Fortunately, the child is alive but her head suffered severe damage. (NAN)

