Alleged assault: Imo lawmaker gets bail

An Imo Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday granted bail in the sum of 500,000 to a lawmaker in the state, Heclus Okoro, charged with assault.

Chief Magistrate O. D. Okoroji granted the bail while ruling on Okoro’s application.

Okoro, who represents Ohaji/Egbema Constituency in the Imo House of Assembly, was arraigned on Monday on an eight-count charge bordering on assault.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.