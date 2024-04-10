Alleged assault: Immigration boss orders investigation

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has ordered investigation into an alleged assault of a journalist, Seun Falomo and personnel of the Oyo State Road Traffic Management Agency (OYSRTMA) by some immigration officers.

The NIS Comptroller General, Kemi Nandap gave the order in a statement by the Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO) Mr Kenneth Udo on Wednesday in Abuja.

Nandap said that the Service would not hesitate to sanction any of its Officers and Men who flaunted the law and code of conduct.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that a news report had been circulating, alleging that some Immigration officers assaulted personnel of the OYSRTMA and one Seun Falomo, a journalist with Galaxy Television.

NAN also gathered that the incidence report promptly forwarded from Zone “F” Headquarters of NIS in Ibadan, Oyo State, where the incident occurred, indicated that personnel of OYSRTMA allegedly caught a retired Assistant Comptroller of Immigration (ACI).

He had violated traffic rules at Onipepeye area (Old Ife road), and the personnel tried arresting him, but the latter who wanted to explain himself, was assaulted, leading to his son (who was driving his car) sustaining a fractured leg.

According to Nandap, regrettably, the situation further escalated when Immigration officers at Zone F office tried to intervene.

“I have ordered a thorough investigation into the case and we have however, swing into action to uncover the facts behind the fracas, “she said.

Nandap appealed for the understanding of the public and also seeks sustained collaboration with other sister agencies of government at all levels.

The NIS boss reaffirmed her commitment to upholding professionalism and integrity in delivering on NIS’ core mandates of border security and migration management, amongst others.(NAN)

By Ibironke Ariyo