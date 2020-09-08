Alleged assault: Court admits applicant to N500,000 bail

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, on Tuesday, admitted an applicant, who allegedly assaulted a hotel manager and guests, to bail in the sum of N500,000.

The police charged Matthew Joshua, 26, with six counts of criminal conspiracy, trespass, force, assault, mischief, causing hurt and intimidation.

The Magistrate, Yusuf Ibrahim, granted him bail following his defence counsel, Owobu Godday’s application for bail.

Ibrahim ordered the defendant to produce two sureties in like sum, resident within the court’s jurisdiction.

Ibrahim ordered that the sureties must be ready to forfeit the bail bond via an affidavit if the defendant jump bail.

He said the defendant must pose to an affidavit to be of good behavior and submit himself to the police for investigation if need be.

He said the defendant must submit a print out of his Bank Verification Number (BVN).

Ibrahim adjourned the case until Sept.18 for hearing.(NAN)

The defendant had pleaded not guilty to the charges against him on Sept. 2 and was remanded, pending his bail application.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Dabo Yakubu, told the court that the complainant, Idoko Chidiebere, reported the matter at Area Command Gwagwalada on Aug. 11.

Yakubu alleged that the defendant in company of 10 others presently at large, visited the Atlas Hotel, Gwagwalada, armed with a jack knife, sticks and other dangerous weapons and beat up his customers and a security guard, Njoku Kendi.

The prosecutor further alleged that when the complainant approached the defendant, he ordered his boys to beat him up and ordered all customers out without paying their bills.

He alleged that the defendant and his accomplices destroyed property worth N168,250.

The Prosecution alleged that the complainant and other customers sustained injuries as a result of the beating.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 96, 342, 262, 240, 326 and 396 of the Penal Code.

Godday moved a motion for bail of the defendant, urging the court to grant him bail, adding that the defendant’s wife lost her pregnancy as a result of the trauma and stress she was facing from this matter.

He said that the defendant was presumed innocent until proven otherwise, adding that credible sureties would be provided if granted and he would not jump bail or interrupt police investigation. (NAN)