Alleged armed robbery: Court fixes Aug. 15 for trial of 2 persons

By Edith Nwapi

An FCT High Court, Maitama on Monday fixed Aug. 15 for trial of two men charged with alleged armed robbery.

The police had on Aug. 3, arraigned the defendents, Abdulwahab Abdullahi and Abubakar Nuhu on a three-count of alleged armed robbery and conspiracy.

Justice Eleojo Enenche fixed Monday for trial following the submissions of the prosecution and the defendants’ counsel.

The judge had earlier on Aug. 3 remanded them in Kuje correctional centre after they had pleaded not guilty.

At the resumed sitting on Monday, the prosecution counsel, Benson Emenike told the court that they were ready for the trial and that their witnesses were present.

The defendants counsel, C.U Peters told the court that he was taking up the matter on pro bon and had not been served with proof of service.

He prayed that the prosecution should serve them with proof of evidence to enable them to study it so that the case could go on daily.

Earlier, the police had alleged that the accused and others at large, conspired to commit the offence.

The prosecution claimed that on March 19 in Jikwoyi, Abuja, the accused armed and robbed one Mr Martin Beba of his car and several ATM cards.

The Police further alleged that they also kidnapped Beba and demanded for a ransom of N10 million.

According the police, the offences are contrary to sections 1(a) and 6(b) of Robbery and Firearms Special Provision Act.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the allegations against them.

(NAN)

