Alleged armed robbery: Absence of police counsel stalls trial of man

The absence of a Prosecution Counsel, Hope Bob-manuel, in a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Kubwa on Wednesday, stalled the trial of Usman Mahmud charged with armed robbery.Mahmud pleaded not guilty to the charge.

At the resumed trial, the Defence Counsel, Uzoma Aneto told the court that the prosecution counsel was also absent on June 20.“Before the last date, I filed a motion on notice, seeking for the defendant to be discharged or alternatively granted bail on liberal terms which I served the prosecution counsel, ” Aneto said.She cited Section 351 of Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) which states that the court has power to do justice when the prosecution has been served and shows no reason for his absence.She however urged the court to exercise its discretion in her favour.Justice Asmau Akanbi-Yusuf however adjourned the matter until July 6 for ruling.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the police alleged that the defendant and others at large robbed one Yahaya Abdulmutalab of FCDA Estate, Wuse 2, Abuja on Nov.29, 2020.

The prosecution counsel alleged that the defendant robbed Abdulmutalab at gunpoint of his phones, cash and property worth N1. 2million.The offence, she said, is punishable under Section 1(2)(b) of the Robbery and Firearms Act of 2004.(NAN)

