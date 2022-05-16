Alleged armed robbery: Absence of 2 defendants stalls trial

The absence of Ezekiel Kuku and Monday Timothy, in an FCT High Court in Kubwa, Abuja, stalled their trial for alleged armed robbery.The police charged the defendants on four counts bordering on criminal conspiracy and armed robbery.

At the resumed trial, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr John Ijagbemi told the court that the Kuje Correctional Facility officials, did not produce the defendants because they thought the court was sitting in Zuba.Ijagbemi said after calling the officials through the cellphone, he learnt that they initially took the defendants to the Zuba High Court and returned them back to prison after waiting.

Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya however adjourned the matter until May 17 for continuation of trial and ordered the officials of the correctional facility to ensure the defendants are brought to court.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the defendants allegedly armed with a locally made pistol and other dangerous weapons, broke into Mr Samson Achimugu’s House at Kuchiko, Bwari, Abuja on Dec.2, 2018.The prosecution counsel alleged that the defendants stole Achimugu’s laptop worth N250, 000, a cell phone worth N80, 000, gold trinkets N450, 000 and a car battery valued N25,000.

He said the defendants also broke into Mr Umar Isah’s residence in the said address and stole his motorcycle.The offence is punishable under sections 6(b),1(2)(a)(b) of the Robbery and Firearms Act, LFN 2004. (NAN)

