Alleged anti-party activities: Leave PDP immediately, Bode George tells Atiku, Wike

Former PDP Deputy National Chairman, Chief Olabode George, says former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike, must leave PDP immediately over alleged anti-party activities.

George, in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos, said, “the party is being embarrassed by the open display of affinity by the duo to the All Progressives Congress (APC)”

He accused the two PDP chieftains of hobnobbing with opposition elements, saying they could not continue to claim membership of the main opposition party with their recent actions.

“What exactly is going on? Anybody who is tired of PDP should leave and join another party. Enough of this embarrassment.

“As a founding elder of this party, I will not watch while some people openly disrespect the party.

It is impossible,”he said.

George queried why Atiku ,along wuth others, visited former President Muhammadu Buhari in Kaduna .

George also faulted what he called the open endorsement of President Bola Tinubu by some PDP governors and PDP leaders ahead of 2027.

He said: “Nigerians are yearning for change, which only the PDP can offer because ours is the only organised party.

“This is the time for the national leadership of PDP to take decisive steps to save our great party.

“As a founding member of our party and statesman, I call on other elders of our party to call Atiku and Wike to order, as the two are not bigger than the PDP.

“They cannot continue hobnobbing with enemies of our party and think I will keep quiet.

“The truth must be told every time without minding whose ox is gored.

This is the time to save our party from those undermining PDP from within.”

George also faulted the involvement of Atiku in the coalition to unseat Tinubu.

According to him, if Abubakar is working on a coalition with others because of 2027, he should do that outside the structure of the party.

He said: “You cannot be within and be working against the interest of this party. We will never allow that.

“This is the time for our party leadership to wield the big stick because nobody is more powerful than the party.

“The moment we remove the liabilities in our party, we will be in a formidable position, as an opposition party, to take over power from APC at the federal level in 2027.”

Also speaking on current economic challenges, George advised Tinubu to create a Special Fund account where Managing Directors of banks will deposit, at least, N20 billion each annually to alleviate the suffering of the masses.

He alleged that bankers were part of the professionals who created economic hardship in the country.

George queried the source of the billions of naira declared by banks as profits yearly.

“There is what is called round-tripping. There is also insider abuse, hidden and fraudulent charges. All these are targeted at Nigerians.

“You can’t see a bank MD in the U.S., United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, United Arab Emirates in private jets every other day.

“Here, our Bank MDs not only charter private jets but own jets. Where are they getting the money from to maintain this type of luxury and lifestyle?

“The government must look into this. Now that Tinubu is trying to lessen the burden of Nigerians, these bank MDs should be made to pay not less than N20 billion each into this special intervention fund account.”

He urged the President to tackle insecurity and deal with other threats to development (NAN)