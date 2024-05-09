Alleged abuse of office: Court admits Sirika, 2 others to N100m bail each

A Federal Cap Territory High Court on Thursday admitted Hadi Sirika, former aviation minister and two others to bail in the sum of N100 million each.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Sirika, before Justice Sylvanus Oriji of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Maitama on Thursday.

Also arraigned are Sirika’s daughter, Fatima; Jalal Hamma and Al-Duraq Investment Ltd, for alleged abuse of office.

According to the charge sheet, Sirika allegedly used his position as the Minister of Aviation to fraudulently award contracts to his daughter, son in-law and associates.(NAN)

By Edith Nwapi