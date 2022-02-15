Alleged abduction threat: Court admits man to bail

By Joy Kaka

An FCT High Court in Kubwa on Tuesday admitted a 47-year-old man, Kassim Isiaka, charged with the threat to kidnap of Prof. Sam Amadi.

The police arraigned the defendant, who resides in Niger state, with criminal intimidation and attempt to commit the offence of abduction on Jan.25.

Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya, ordered the defendant to produce two sureties, one must be a Cleric in a known registered mosque and the other a civil servant on GL14.

Ogbonnaya ordered that the civil servant must also own a property that is not encumbered and adjourned the matter until Feb.17 for hearing.

Earlier, the Defence counsel, Gabriel Okpata moved a bail application for his client dated and filed on Jan. 28.

He prayed the court to grant it pursuant to Section 158 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).Okpata told the court that the defendant was on administrative bail before his arraignment and did not jump bail .The Prosecution Counsel, Gbenro Ayanna, had told the court that the defendant and his gang allegedly threatened to kidnap one Prof. Sam Amadi sometime in 2020.

Ayanna said that the defendant called Amadi on his cell phone and threatened to abduct him.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 398 and 95 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.(NAN)

