Alleged 7.1bn fraud: Court adjourns Orji Kalu’s Coy suit against EFCC until July 13

June 21, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



The Federal , Abuja, on Monday, fixed July 13 for hearing in a suit filed by Slok Nigeria Limited, a company belonging to former Governor of Abia, Orji Uzor Kalu, against the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC).The plaintiff is seeking the order restraining the EFCC from prohibiting retrial in the the N7.1 billion fraud case involving the firm and its chairman (Kalu).Justice Inyang Ekwo, who fixed the date in a ruling, also gave counsel to the plaintiff, Marvel Akpoyibo, seven days to serve processes respondents.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that while the EFCC is the 1st respondent, Kalu and former Director of Finance in Abia, Jones Udeogu, are the 2nd and 3rd respondents respectively.

NAN that the abti-graft agency had preferred a 36-count charge against Kalu and Udeogu in 2007.While the former governor bagged 12 years imprisonment in 2019, Udeogu was sentenced to 10 years in prison on 5, 2019.However, the Supreme on May 8, 2020, voided the trial after an appeal filed by Kalu’s co-defendant.The Supreme nullified the trial grounds that Mohammed Idris, the trial judge, had jurisdiction to hear the matter after he was elevated to the Court of Appeal.Based apex court’s verdict, the EFCC, which prosecuted the case, asked the Federal Court sitting in Abuja to transfer the corruption retrial of Kalu and others to the Lagos Division of the court.But Slok’s counsel, Akpoyibo, in an exparte application on Monday, told Justice Ekwo that he had a motion seeking “an Order of Prohibition prohibiting the Federal Republic of Nigeria through the Economic and Financial Crimes , her agents, her officers, servants, privies and any other person or bodies deriving authority from the Federal Republic of Nigeria from retrying the applicant on charge . FHC/ABJ/CR/56/07 or any other charge based same facts.”

The company, which alleged that they being embarrassed and harassed by the anti-corruption , urged the court to stop the EFCC from further retrial.It said it sought “AN ORDER OF PERPETUAL INJUNCTION restraining the 1st Respondent through the Economic and Financial Crimes , her agents, her officers, servants, privies and any other person or bodies deriving authority from the Federal Republic of Nigeria from further retrying, harassing and/or intimidating the Applicant with respect to Charge . FHCIABECR/56/o7 F.R.N. VS. ORJI UZOR KALU & twi ORS or any matter connected thereto or therewith, or any other charge based on the same facts or having the same ingredients.”In the applicant’s processes, it also claimed that the apex court had voided the matter and “did not order its retrial.”

NAN also that the ex-governor is also seeking prohibition of the retrial in a separate suit.(NAN)

