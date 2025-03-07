Alleged $340,000 Fraud:  Court Adjourns Mercy Chinwo’s Ex-Manager’s Case till May 14

Justice A.O. Owoeye of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, has adjourned the alleged $340,000 fraud case involving Ezekiel ThankGod, former manager of gospel artiste, Mercy Chinwo till May 14, 2025 for hearing.

The Lagos Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC had filed a three-count charge against him bordering on money laundering and dishonest conversion to the tune of $340,000.

One of the counts reads: “That you, EZEKIEL ONYEDIKACHUKWU THANKGOD and EEZEE GLOBAL CONCEPTS LIMITED sometime in 2023, directly retained the sum of $260,494 (Two Hundred and Sixty Thousand Four Hundred and Ninety-Four USD) in EEZEE GLOBAL MINISTRY Zenith Bank Plc account number, which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of an unlawful activity, the dishonest conversion of the said sum, property of Mercy Chinwo and Judith Kanayo.”

The offence is contrary to Section 18(2)(d) and punishable under Section 18 (3) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

He was to have been arraigned alongside his company, Eezee Global Concepts Limited, on February 17, 2025 but his absence stalled his trial. The court had also issued a bench warrant for his arrest and ordered him to appear in court today March 6, 2025 either by the subsisting bench warrant or production by his counsel.

His counsel, Dr. Monday Ubani, SAN had also assured that he will be in court on the adjourned date.

At the resumed sitting on Thursday, prosecuting counsel, Bilkisu Buhari informed the court of the prosecution’s readiness to arraign the defendant who was present in court.

“The matter is for arraignment and subject to the court’s overriding convenience, we are ready to commence,” she said.

Justice Owoeye, however, held that: “There is an administrative procedure on this matter and I cannot proceed until the determination of the procedure.”

The case was thereafter adjourned till May 14, 2025 for hearing.