Alleged $25,000 bribe: EFCC plays conversation between Shehu Sani, CEO of ASD in court

March 15, 2021 Favour Lashem News



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on a Federal High Court, played an audio recording the trial of a  senator, Shehu Sani, charged with 25, 000 dollar .

At the resumed hearing, the EFCC played the audio recording, which is Hausa language, said be a conversation Sani and the complainant, Alhaji Sani Dauda, owner of ASD motors Kaduna .

The EFCC lawyer, Mr Ekele Iheanacho led Mr Bako Aliyu, the 10th witness in evidence play the audio recording in court.

Iheanacho told the court that Aliyu had the conversation translation in English but the tape could not played due technical difficulties.

Aliyu, an EFCC investigator, told the court that investigation showed that there was evidence of financial transaction Sani and Dauda.

He also said that the EFCC , Ibrahim Magu was interviewed orally in the course of investigating the matter but that there was no written statement from him.

Iheanacho also tendered a proforma invoice for the purchase of a Peugeot 508 vehicle at the cost of N17.5 million through Aliyu which was admitted in evidence.

Under cross examination by Sani’s Counsel, Mr Abdul Ibrahim, SAN, the witness, told the court that the 25,000 dollars was handed over to the EFCC by  Dauda, the complainant and not by Sani.

Ibrahim said that the invoice was in relation to a transaction the purchase of a since the complainant is a  dealer.

The trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo adjourned the matter until March 16 for continuation of cross examination.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sani is being prosecuted by the EFCC on  two counts charge, bordering on obtaining money by false pretense.

NAN also reports that the has so far called 10 witnesses out of the 14 it had listed, to prove its against the lawmaker. (NAN)

