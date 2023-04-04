Alleged $200m bribery: Trial of ex-Lagos A-G stalled due to lack of proof of service 

By Adenike Ayodele

The trial of the former Lagos Attorney-General, Olasupo Shasore, charged with alleged 200,000 dollars corrupt offers before an Ikeja Special Offences Court suffered a set back due to discrepancies in the proof of service.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had on Oct.21, 2022, arraigned the former Shasore on a two-count charge bordering on bribery of corrupt officers

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Muiz Banire, SAN, on Tuesday, informed the court that the prosecution was yet to oblige them with the documents they requested for at the last adjourned date.

Banire submitted that defence would need the documents to challenge the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the charges against the defendant.

The EFCC counsel, Mr Bala Sanga, in his response told the court that the prosecution had served the defence with the requested document, while showing the court the proof of service.

Justice Mojisola Dada confirmed that the proof of service was not in the court file and ordered the prosecution to file an affidavit of service.

Dada subsequently adjourned the case until June 20 for trial. (NAN)