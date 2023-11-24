Alleged $200m bribe: AGF to review Shasore’s case as court adjourns

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday said the office of Attorney-General of the Federation had requested the review of the case against former Lagos Attorney-General, Olasupo Shasore, charged with 200 million dollars bribe.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the EFCC counsel, Mr Bala Sanga (SAN), informed an Ikeja Special Offences Court that there was a request from the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, for a review of the case.

Sanga said the request for review was due to the recent judgment of a United Kingdom Court.

He said the Federal Government of Nigeria had won its case against Process & Industrial Developments (P&ID) Ltd. in the UK court in October.

According to him: “The judgment was delivered after five years of legal fireeworks which was finally given in favour of Nigeria, as the court quashed the 11 billion dollars arbitration award in favour of P&ID.

“As a result of the judgement of the London Court, which I can call the ‘mother case,’ the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation has recalled all documents for a comprehensive review and we have a letter to that effect.

“We, therefore, request for an adjournment as the prosecution awaits the outcome of the review.”

There was no objection raised by the lead defence counsel, Mr Chijioke Okoli (SAN).

Justice Mojisola Dada adjourned the case until Jan. 24, 2024 for further report.

Shasore served as the Attorney-General of Lagos State and the Commissioner for Justice during the tenure of Babatunde Fashola as the governor.

The embattled senior lawyer is standing trial on a two-count charge bordering on alleged bribery of public officers, proferrerd against him by the EFCC.

He had pleaded not guilty, following his arraignment on Oct. 21, 2022.

EFCC alleged that Shasore corruptly gave the sum of 100,000 dollars to one Olufolakemi Adelore, the Director Legal, Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

The money was alleged to be given on account of the role she played in the arbitration proceedings instituted by Process and Industrial Developments Ltd. (P&ID) against the ministry.

It was also alleged that the defendant corruptly gave the sum of 100,000 dollars to one Ikechukwu Oguine, Secretary to the Cooperation and Coordinator (NNPC).

The money was also alleged to have been given on account of the role he played in the arbitral proceedings instituted by P&ID against the ministry.

According to the prosecution, the alleged offences contravene Section 9(1) (a) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.By Adenike Ayodele (NAN)

