Alleged $1,2m Fraud: Court Remands Defendant in Prison

September 23, 2021 Favour Lashem



Justice S.S. Ogunsanya the State High Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, remanded one Madu Ozoemena, who is being prosecuted for an alleged $1,201,174 fraud, in prison.

Ozoemena is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on a two-count amended charge bordering on obtaining property by false pretence contrary to Section 1 (1) (a) and (3) the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Fraud Offences Act 2006.

One the counts reads: “Madu Anthony Ozoemena, 2010 and 2011, at Lagos within the Ikeja Judicial Division, with intent to defraud, obtained 39,366 Chinese mobile phones worth $1,201,174 System Telecom, a company based in Hong Kong by falsely representing to Lien Laibon, the owner the said System Telecom that had a loan for the sum of $200,000 your Bank Manager, using your landed property as the collateral for the loan, which representation knew to be false.”

Ozoemena pleaded “not guilty” to the amended charges when he was -arraigned in 2017.

At the resumed sitting today, the prosecuting counsel, Oluwakemi Makinde, noted that the had suffered several adjournments due to either the absence the defendant or his counsel.

The defence counsel was absent in court today and the defendant could not provide any concrete information about his whereabouts.

The trial judge also observed that previous sittings could not hold due to either the absence the defendant or his lawyer.

Justice Ogunsanya further noted that had been one excuse or the other since the defendant changed his lawyers.

Irked by the development which has slowed down the trial since 2014 when he was arraigned, the trial judge remanded the defendant in prison till the next adjourned date on November 17, 2021.

The Judge also warned the defendant that his bail finally be revoked if his lawyer is not present in court at the next sitting.

