Alleged $1.3m fraud: Court orders businessman to appear for arraignment

By Ramatu Garba

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano on Thursday ordered a business mogul, Abdulsalam Abdulkarim-Zaura, to appear before the court on Dec.5, for his arraignment over alleged 1.3 million dollars fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) filed a criminal conspiracy and obtaining money by false pretence to the tune of 1.3 million dollars against Abdulkarim-Zaura.Justice Muhammad Nasir-Yunusa, gave the order after listening to both counsel on whether the suspect must appear before the court.

The judge held that a defendant must be present in court before arraignment to answer his plea.Nasir-Yunusa adjourned the matter until Dec.5, 2022, for arraignment and adoption of written addresses.Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr A I Arogha urged the court to decline heing in the application of the suspect.

“The application is not ripe for hearing since the defendant is not in court and We served the Prosecution our written addresses on Nov.7”Counsel for Abdulkarim-Zaura, Mr Ibrahim Garba-Waru, objected to the prosection’s prayer because his client was challenging the jurisdiction of the court to arraign him and why he will not appear before the court.

“The prosecution served us with their written addresses on Nov.9, we need time to reply on point of law,” he said.NAN reports that on Oct.14, the suspect filed an application challenging the jurisdiction of the court to arraign him and in as much trial didn’t start his appearance in court is not necessary.NAN reports that on Oct.31, he was not in court as his counsel said the presence of his client was not mandatory because he was physically fit to stand trial.

NAN reports that on June 9, 2020 Abdulkarim-Zaura was discharged and acquitted by a Federal High Court of the nine-count charge of 1.3 million dollars fraud.NAN also report that the Kano Court of Appeal division on April, 2022 ordered a fresh trial. (NAN)

